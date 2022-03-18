Q4 2021 Webuild SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Thank you. Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our conference call dedicated to Webuild 2021 results. I'm Pietro Salini, Chief Executive of the group, and I will give a few words about our performance during the year and perspective before letting Massimo Ferrari, our General Manager, go into further details.



Let's start to say that we are here after a long 2-year period of COVID activities. We had the impact in our lives, in the way we run our business, in the way we travel, in the way we live. With impact too in our turnover and EBITDA in