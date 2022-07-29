Q2 2022 Webuild SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / NTS GMT

Operator



Good morning. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Webuild First Half 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. Our call today is hosted by Pietro Salini, Chief Executive Officer; together with Massimo Ferrari, General Manager, Corporate and Finance.



(Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Pietro Salini, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Pietro Salini - Webuild S.p.A. - CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our conference call dedicated to Webuild results for the first half of 2022. I'm Pietro Salini, Chief Executive of the group, and I will give you a few words about our performance so far this year before letting Massimo, our General Manager, to get into further details on the results.



Please excuse me for my voice, it is due to a cold for air conditioning in this late part of the summer. Let's start with the highlights on Slide 3. There is no doubt that the market environment is complicated.