Webuild SpA Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Mar 16, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Pietro Salini - Webuild S.p.A. - CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our conference call dedicated to Webuild 2022 results and to the Roadmap to 2025. I'm Pietro Salini, Chief Executive of the group, and with me there is Massimo Ferrari, our General Manager.



Today is an important day for 3 reasons. We celebrate a decade as a group, we published our 2022 results, and thirdly, we present a roadmap for the next 3 years. The results and the roadmap to 2025 we are going to show you today come from a very clear strategy we have executed in a 10-year long journey. We created a group that has begun not only a national champion, but a