Q2 2023 Webuild SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning. This is the conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Webuild First Half 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. Our call today is hosted by Pietro Salini, Chief Executive Officer; together with Massimo Ferrari, General Manager, Corporate and Finance. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Pietro Salini. Please go ahead, sir.



Pietro Salini - Webuild S.p.A. - CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our conference call dedicated to Webuild's first half 2023 results.



Let us start with highlights of the results. Since the beginning of the year, we have had an outstanding commercial performance. We recorded new orders worth around EUR 18 billion. These results bring us to set a new record in terms of backlog of EUR 61 billion. This amount fully cover our 2023-2025 revenues and EBITDA targets.



At operational level, we recorded a robust performance, closing the first half of the year with double-digit growth