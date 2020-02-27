Feb 27, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Johan Theron - Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - Group Executive of Corporate Affairs



Can I just have your attention quickly? We're going to start in 2 minutes' time. Just before we start, I just want to sort of -- just security and emergency protocols. So what's very important is, if there is an emergency, we will evacuate through that door where you came in. And we'll go out the front door, and the assembly point is actually in the front of the building. The JSE has got very strong security protocols. There are trained people in the room and outside, so please just follow instructions, evacuate through that door. Should that door will not be available, there are 2 further doors on my right-hand side, and you can just go around the back and out the door again. So that's as far as the security protocol for today is.



We'd like to start things on the mine with a safety order, health or wellness comment. So I was thinking about that. And I did what my children did, so I just Googled, and I found this coronavirus thing. And then I looked at some of the things that they report. And so how do you