Mar 01, 2022

Presentation

Mar 01, 2022



Corporate Participants

* Gerhard S. Potgieter

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - COO

* Mark Munroe

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - Chief Executive of Impala Rustenburg Operations

* Meroonisha Kerber

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - CFO, Debt Officer & Executive Director

* Nicolaas Johannes Muller

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director

* Sifiso Sibiya

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - Group Executive of Refining & Marketing



Nicolaas Johannes Muller - Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Welcome to the webcast presentation of our results for the 6 months ended 31 December 2021.



I am Nico Muller, the CEO of Implats. This presentation aims to provide a high-level overview of our group's performance during the first 6 months of our 2022 financial year.



Before we begin, I draw your attention to our normal