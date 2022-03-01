Mar 01, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Johan Theron - Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - Group Executive of Corporate Affairs



Good morning, and welcome to the Impala Platinum Interim Results Presentation for Financial Year 2022.



With me in the room today are our CEO, Nico Muller; our CFO, Meroonisha Kerber; and our COO, Gerhard Potgieter. Welcome to everybody that's participating on the webcast and also people that have dialed in on the conference call.



There will be an opportunity, after Nico has done a short presentation of the results, to ask questions. I will give preference first to the people on the conference call. We will prompt you, and you can then dial directly into the room to ask your questions. Equally, if you are participating on the webcast, there's an opportunity to ask us questions. We will receive it once you've typed it in, and we will endeavor to answer as many of the questions as we can in the short period of time.



So without further ado, I will now hand over to our CEO, Nico Muller.



Nicolaas Johannes Muller - Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive