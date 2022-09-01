Sep 01, 2022 / 05:00AM GMT

Presentation (Pre-Recorded)

Sep 01, 2022 / 05:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Gerhard S. Potgieter

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - COO

* Mark Munroe

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - Chief Executive of Impala Rustenburg Operations

* Meroonisha Kerber

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - CFO, Debt Officer & Executive Director

* Nicolaas Johannes Muller

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director

* Sifiso Sibiya

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - Group Executive of Refining & Marketing



=====================

Nicolaas Johannes Muller - Impala Platinum Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Welcome to the webcast presentation of our results for the year ended 30 June 2022. I am Nico Muller, the CEO of Implats. This presentation aims to provide a high-level overview of our group's performance over the financial year.



Before we begin, I draw your attention to our normal disclosure statement