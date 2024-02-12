Feb 12, 2024 / NTS GMT

Terry Smart - JB Hi-Fi Limited - CEO and Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for your time today. And as always, we appreciate your interest in the business. As you heard, I'll expanded on format, I'll talk through the presentation and then questions at the end. We'll turn to slide 4, which is the growth model.



You'll be familiar with this slide, so let me just pull out some of those key highlights, as I say. Both brands have their distinct personalities that different product category, leadership focus, and importantly, different target customer groups. As you know, it's a JV, it's categories of technology and consumer electronics, with its younger, tech savvy customer at the core, but it has a broader appeal to those who were early adopters of new or evolving technology. Our customers, in many of these categories as essentials, not luxuries, as they are so integrated and important to their lives.



For The Good Guys, retail of home appliances and consumer electronics, its core customer, being families and first time home makers, we have significant broader appeal