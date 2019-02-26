Feb 26, 2019 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Inmobiliaria Colonial Full Year 2018 Results Presentation. The management will run you through the presentation, which will be followed by a Q&A session (Operator Instructions) I am now pleased to introduce Mr. Pere ViÃ±olas, CEO of Inmobiliaria Colonial.



Pere ViÃ±olas Serra - Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good afternoon to everybody. This is Pere ViÃ±olas, CEO of Colonial. I have with me, Carmina Ganyet, Corporate Managing Director; and Carlos Krohmer, Chief Corporate Development Officer. It's a pleasure to be with you together, again, today to share with you the results at the end of year 2018. We will go through the usual presentation.



I'm starting in Page 6 of the presentation. Just to start with a very initial remarks on what the year 2018 has represented for Colonial. Basically, we just finalized a year, where we have successfully acquired and integrated Axiare in a record time with proven synergies and nice results as we will explain later. It's a year, where we