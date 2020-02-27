Feb 27, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT

Pedro ViÃ±olas Serra - Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. - Vice-Chairman & CEO



Thank you. Good afternoon, good evening, everyone. I'm Pere ViÃ±olas. I'm the CEO of Colonial. As usual, I have here with me Carmina Ganyet, Corporate Managing Director; and Carlos Krohmer, Chief Corporate Development Officer.



We are going to start the presentation as in previous presentations. So I'm going to start with the highlights, and then we'll go through the different operational and financial section. I am in Page 6 of the presentation, just to summarize our highlights and the main results that we'd like to share with you today.



First of all, I have to say that we are pretty satisfied to share with you, again,