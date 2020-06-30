Jun 30, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Juan JosÃ©Brugera Clavero - Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. - Chairman & President



Good morning, dear shareholders. I'm really grateful to you for your attendance, and I would like to welcome you on behalf of the Board of Directors and on my behalf. This is the first time that we are attending this meeting telematically from our headquarters in Madrid in order to hold this AGM due to the limitations as a result of the sanitary crisis. As a result of COVID-19, the Board of Directors, after a reflection, has renounced to holding this physical attendance AGM -- with the physical attendance. I am sure that you agree that the current circumstances required, due to the reasons of protection of health, the holding of this meeting so that we can avoid the risks as a result of the cluttering of people.



So due to this responsibility, we had to renounce to opening or extending an invite for physical attendance to our directors. And we don't have the possibility to meet you, our providers, our shareholders, et cetera, right after holding this meeting. Due to these circumstances,