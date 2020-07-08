Jul 08, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Thank you. Good afternoon to everyone. The idea for the meeting of today is to update you on the situation of the company. We just had our General Shareholders Meeting a few days ago. We have also gone through a period of lockdown of our activities in France and in Spain, which now, it's over. So we thought that it was a good opportunity to share with you where the company is today.



I have with me, as usual, Carmina Ganyet, Corporate General Manager; and Carlos Krohmer, Corporate -- Chief Corporate Development Director. And the idea would be, first, I would do a very, very quick comment on the Q1 results. Then I would talk on the -- an update on COVID-19 and its impact on the company. Then I will talk a little bit about what we just presented at our General Shareholders Meeting last week,