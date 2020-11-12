Q3 2020 Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT

Pedro ViÃ±olas Serra - Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. - Vice-Chairman & CEO



Thank you very much. Good afternoon. This is Pere ViÃÂ±olas speaking. Carmina Ganyet and Carlos Krohmer, as usual, will be joining me in the presentation of these Q3 results.



I will be following the presentation. I am now on Page 3 with the highlights of what we would like to share with you today. First of all, our gross rental income for this quarter held at a level at EUR 260 million, which means a 0.4% like-for-like growth. Due to increased efficiency, this is translated into a higher growth of the earnings, 8%, EUR 112 million, and that means a recurring EPS of EUR 0.22 per share, 8% increase year-on-year.



The net rental income is 3% like-for-like. The net rental