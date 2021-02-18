Feb 18, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Presentation
Feb 18, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Carlos Krohmer
Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. - Chief Corporate Development Officer
* Carmina Ganyet I. Cirera
Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. - Corporate MD
* Pedro ViÃ±olas Serra
Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. - Vice-Chairman & CEO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Celine Huynh
Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Marie Amelie Charlotte Dormeuil
Green Street Advisors, LLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Maxwell Wilson Nimmo
Kempen & Co. N.V., Research Division - Analyst
=====================
Operator
Welcome to the Inmobiliaria Colonial Project Alpha V presentation. The management will run you through the presentation, which will be followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) I'm now pleased to introduce Mr. Pere ViÃ±olas, CEO of Inmobiliaria
Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI SA Project Alpha V Presentation Transcript
Feb 18, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...