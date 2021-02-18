Feb 18, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Presentation

Feb 18, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Carlos Krohmer

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. - Chief Corporate Development Officer

* Carmina Ganyet I. Cirera

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. - Corporate MD

* Pedro ViÃ±olas Serra

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. - Vice-Chairman & CEO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Celine Huynh

Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Marie Amelie Charlotte Dormeuil

Green Street Advisors, LLC, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Maxwell Wilson Nimmo

Kempen & Co. N.V., Research Division - Analyst



=====================

Operator



Welcome to the Inmobiliaria Colonial Project Alpha V presentation. The management will run you through the presentation, which will be followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) I'm now pleased to introduce Mr. Pere ViÃ±olas, CEO of Inmobiliaria