Q1 2021 Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Inmobiliaria Colonial First Quarter 2020 Results Presentation. The management will review through the presentation, which will be followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions).



I'm now pleased to introduce Mr. Pedro ViÃ±olas, CEO, of Inmobiliaria Colonial.



Pedro ViÃ±olas Serra - Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. - Vice-Chairman & CEO



Hello. Good afternoon to everybody. It's a pleasure to be here again presenting our results, this time the first quarter results 2021. As usual, I will have with me Carmina Ganyet, Corporate General Manager of Colonial as well as Carlos Krohmer, Chief Corporate Development Officer.



First of all, a general comment on the highlights of these results. I would say that these results have to be seen in a dual perspective. First of all, as you will see, our main numbers regarding the EPS turnover, show a year-on-year decrease. But on the other hand, it is mainly due to disposals and a renovation program acceleration. As you know, we've been selling aggressively in the last