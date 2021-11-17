Q3 2021 Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2021 / 05:30PM GMT

I'm now pleased to introduce Mr. Pedro ViÃ±olas, CEO of Inmobiliaria Colonial.



Pedro ViÃ±olas Serra - Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. - Vice-Chairman & CEO



Thank you. Good afternoon. Good evening to everyone. As usual, with me, I have Carmina Ganyet, Corporate Managing Director; and Carlos Krohmer, Chief Corporate Development Officer, who are going to help me in running you through the presentation of our results for the third quarter of the year ['21st] . I am on Page 6 of the presentation. I would start with the headlines. The headlines should start by mentioning that for this -- by the end of this third quarter, the group net profit is EUR 184 million. Since at this time last year 2020, the result was almost nonexisting. That means that there's a huge difference between 2020 and 2021, we are increasing our profit in EUR 179