Q1 2022 Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI SA Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you. Good afternoon. Pleasure to be here again to present our results for the first quarter 2022. The team with me, we will have Carmina Ganyet, Corporate Managing Director; and Carlos Krohmer, Chief Corporate Development Officer. .



In order to introduce these results, I would like to say, first of all, that as you will see, they are quite satisfactory. The actual figures that we will share with you, we believe, are very, very good and very accretive comparative to the end of last year or to 12 months ago.



In these introductory remarks, maybe I would like to emphasize why we believe these results are strong, and it's not only this quarter, but in recent