Q2 2022 Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Inmobiliaria Colonial First Half 2022 Conference Call. The management read you through the presentation, which will be followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)



I'm now pleased to introduce Mr. Pere Vinolas, CEO of Inmobiliaria Colonial.



Pedro Vinolas Serra - Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. - Vice-Chairman & CEO



Thank you. Good afternoon. I'm very pleased to have the opportunity again to present this time the results for the first half of the year. As usual, Carmina Ganyet, Corporate Managing Director; and Carlos Krohmer, Chief Corporate Development Officer, will share the presentation with me. Well, I'll introduce the highlights, and then we'll go into the details. First of all, I would like to say from a strategy point of view that during the first half of this year, what Colonial has been doing this to emphasize this strategic approach in order to get the full benefit of polarization. We insist in our model of being the company with the highest focus in super prime assets with best summers in terms of ERT.



