Nov 16, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to Inmobiliaria Colonial Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call. The management will run you through the presentation, which will be followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions). I'm now pleased to introduce Mr. Pere Vinolas, CEO of Inmobiliaria Colonial.
Pedro Vinolas Serra - Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. - Vice-Chairman & CEO
Thank you. Good afternoon. This is Pere Vinolas speaking. I'm here attending the conference, as usual, together with Carmina Ganyet, Corporate Managing Director; and Carlos Krohmer, Chief Corporate Development Officer. We are happy to share with you the results for the third quarter of 2022. As you will see, there are -- these are an excellent set of results. They are better than expected. And as you will see, they are guiding us to a positive review of our results expected for this year.
As an introduction, I would remind what already everybody is familiar with, which is a fact that Colonial has been insisting for a number of years in a strategy of flight to quality in our strategic approach to the market
Q3 2022 Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI SA Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 16, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...