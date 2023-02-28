Feb 28, 2023 / 05:30PM GMT

Pedro Vinolas Serra - Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. - Vice-Chairman & CEO



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. It's a pleasure to be here again in order to share with you the results for 2022. I'm Pere ViÃ±olas, CEO, and I am with Carmina Ganyet, Chief Corporate Officer; and Carlos Krohmer, Chief Corporate Development Officer. I'm on Page 6 of the presentation, which is a summary of the main highlights of the results for 2022. After the end of the year, basically, we can share these numbers regarding 2022. First of all, our recurring profit rose 26% to a new number of EUR 161 million. Second, our EPS growth, 21%. That is EUR 0.298 per share. The EBITDA grows 14% to EUR 283 million. Our revenues grew 13%, 7% like-for-like, EUR 354 million. So first comment on our main highlights, strong cash flow as the main message for our results. Second row, resilient values. So the gross asset value grows 5% compared to the year before. In terms of like-for-like, it would be 1%. Disposals in line with appraisal values for a total amount of EUR 500 million, roughly speaking. The NTA remaining at 11.83%, minus 1