Jul 27, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT
Presentation
Jul 27, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Carlos Krohmer
Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. - Chief Corporate Development Officer
* Carmina Ganyet I. Cirera
Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. - Corporate MD
* Pedro Vinolas Serra
Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. - Vice-Chairman & CEO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Celine Huynh
Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Fernando Abril-Martorell
Alantra Equities Sociedad de Valores, S.A., Research Division - Analyst
* Jonathan Sacha Kownator
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Executive Director
* Veronique Meertens
Kempen & Co - Equity Analyst of Real Estate
=====================
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Inmobiliaria Colonial Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. The management will run you through the presentation which will
Q2 2023 Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI SA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 27, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...