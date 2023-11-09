Q3 2023 Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 05:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Inmobiliaria Colonial Third Quarter 2023 Results Presentation. The management will run through the presentation, which will be followed by Q&A session. (Operator Instructions).



I am now pleased to introduce Mr. Pere Vinolas, CEO of Inmobiliaria Colonial. Please go ahead.



Pedro Vinolas Serra - Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. - Vice-Chairman & CEO



Thank you and good afternoon to everyone. This is Pere Vinolas speaking. I will run you through the presentation of the results, together with Carmina Ganyet, Chief Corporate Officer; and Carlos Krohmer, Chief Corporate Development Officer.



I would like to start with the highlights of our presentation on Page 4 of the presentation that we will be following. First of all, I'm pleased to say that the third quarter has been an outstanding quarter, again, for us in terms of our performance. First, we've seen a strong growth in net rental income. It's a strong growth, which means an 11% growth in terms of like-for-like, which means that is a good figure in absolute terms but also