Full Year 2018 Imerys SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Conrad Keijzer - Imerys SA - CEO & Director



Good morning. I suggest that we start. Welcome to our Imerys Full Year 2018 Financial Results Meeting. First, Olivier and myself will talk you through some of the numbers, some of the highlights of the year. After that, there will be ample room for Q&A. Then please state your name first then before you start asking the question.



We are very pleased that we achieved our full year guidance with 6.5% growth and our net income from current operations to EUR 357 million versus our close to 7% guidance provided during our Q3 results call. This has been achieved through a favorable price-mix effect more than offsetting the inflation in our raw materials and logistics costs, in addition to the contributions from our recent acquisitions. These results were achieved despite a slowdown in the second half of the year and a more demanding basis of comparison versus a strong fourth quarter in 2017. As a reminder, our revenue was up 6.3% in that quarter.



Our cash-generative business model delivered a solid net current free operating cash flow of EUR