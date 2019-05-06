Q1 2019 Imerys SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Conrad Keijzer - Imerys SA - CEO & Director



Good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining our Imerys First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call.



Our revenue decreased by 0.5% to EUR 1.124 billion from prior year, but was up 1.1% when restated for the deconsolidation of our North America Talc business. Our current operating income was EUR 110 million, down 15.4% from prior year and down 13% when restated for the deconsolidation of our North America Talc business. As anticipated, these results were achieved in a context of continued challenging market conditions and a demanding comparison basis versus a strong first quarter in 2018.



Our group has benefited from a favorable price/mix effect of 2.6%, which has more