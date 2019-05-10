Imerys SA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 10, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Gilles Michel - Imerys SA - Chairman of the Board



[Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, dear shareholders, good morning, and we have taken this opportunity of this Annual General Meeting to introduce our new website. It is now 11:00 and a few minutes past, and I declare the meeting open.



I have alongside me Paul Desmarais III, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Appointments and Compensation Committees; Conrad Keijzer, Chief Executive Officer and Director; Olivier Pirotte, the Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Committee; and Denis Musson, Secretary and Legal Adviser to the Board.



I'd also like to welcome here 10 other directors along with SÃ©bastien Huet, representing Ernst & Young; and FrÃ©dÃ©ric Gourd, representing Deloitte & Partners. The shareholders general meeting convened on the first notice is both an ordinary and extraordinary shareholders general meeting.



And I will now pass the floor to Denis Musson, who will report you on the completion of all the formalities relating to the convening and the structure of this