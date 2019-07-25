Half Year 2019 Imerys SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's 2019 first half results conference call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you, the conference is being recorded today, the 25th of July 2019. I'd now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Conrad Keijzer, CEO. Please go ahead.



Conrad Keijzer - Imerys S.A. - CEO & Director



Good evening, everyone. And thank you for joining our Imerys 2019 First Half Results Conference Call. Joining me on the call today is Olivier Pirotte, our Chief Financial Officer. Today, we reported our first half 2019 financial results. Our H1 revenue of EUR 2.3 billion was down 1.5% on a like-for-like basis against a strong first half of 2018. We have been operating in a challenging market environment since the third quarter of last year, and this continues to drive down our volumes.



In this unsupportive environment, we delivered once again a solid price-mix of plus 2.7%, positive in all of our businesses, and more than compensating the inflation of our input cost.