Q3 2019 Imerys SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2019 / 05:30PM GMT

Operator



(foreign language)



Ladies and gentlemen, good evening, and welcome to the conference for the quarterly results and first 9 months of 2019 for Imerys.



I will now hand over to Mr. Patrick Kron. Sir, the floor is yours.



Patrick Kron - Imerys S.A. - Chairman of the Board



Thank you, and good morning to everyone, and thank you all for attending our conference call. Olivier Pirotte, Chief Financial Officer, and I will be commenting on Imerys' results for the first 9 months and third quarter of 2019 as well as the outlook for the year as we publish them in advance last week.



Before going into the economic and financial topics, just a few words on the evolution of our governance. Gilles Michel had asked for personal reasons to terminate his mandate as Chairman of the Board and the Board appointed me at the end of July 2019 to replace him as nonexecutive Chairman.



And then on the 21st of October, Mr. Conrad Keijzer resigned and I replaced him as CEO for an interim period while a process was undertaken to appoint a new CEO. Mr.