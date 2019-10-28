Oct 28, 2019 / 05:30PM GMT
Operator
(foreign language)
Ladies and gentlemen, good evening, and welcome to the conference for the quarterly results and first 9 months of 2019 for Imerys.
I will now hand over to Mr. Patrick Kron. Sir, the floor is yours.
Patrick Kron - Imerys S.A. - Chairman of the Board
Thank you, and good morning to everyone, and thank you all for attending our conference call. Olivier Pirotte, Chief Financial Officer, and I will be commenting on Imerys' results for the first 9 months and third quarter of 2019 as well as the outlook for the year as we publish them in advance last week.
Before going into the economic and financial topics, just a few words on the evolution of our governance. Gilles Michel had asked for personal reasons to terminate his mandate as Chairman of the Board and the Board appointed me at the end of July 2019 to replace him as nonexecutive Chairman.
And then on the 21st of October, Mr. Conrad Keijzer resigned and I replaced him as CEO for an interim period while a process was undertaken to appoint a new CEO. Mr.
Q3 2019 Imerys SA Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 28, 2019 / 05:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...