Q1 2020 Imerys SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Imerys 2020 First Quarter Results Webcast and Conference Call.
I'll now hand the conference over to Mr. Alessandro Dazza. Sir, please go ahead.
Alessandro Dazza - Imerys S.A. - CEO
Thank you, and good evening to all of you. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Imerys' First Quarter 2020 Financial Performance. It is a real pleasure for me to be here this evening at my first conference call with you. Though this happens at definitely difficult times.
Let me start by saying that we sincerely hope that yourself, your dears and your colleagues are all well.
Joining me today, tonight, is Olivier Pirotte, our Group Chief Financial Officer. I will begin my presentation with an update on the impact of the COVID-19 virus on Imerys and of our response to this pandemic, before walking you through the first quarter results with Olivier. As always, the presentation will be followed by an open Q&A session.
As already announced with our press release on April 6, the group has created a crisis
