Half Year 2020 Imerys SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the 2020 first half results conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would like to advise you that your conference is being recorded today, Monday, the 27th of July 2020.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today Alessandro Dazza. Please go ahead, sir.



Alessandro Dazza - Imerys S.A. - CEO



Good evening to all of you, and thank you for joining us today to discuss Imerys first half 2020 financial performance. With me here this evening is Olivier Pirotte, our CFO; and Vincent Gouley, our Investors Relations VP with his team.



I'm on Page 4 now, and I would like to start by sharing with you a few key messages, which characterize this first half of the year. All end markets and geographies were severely affected by the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic with unprecedented and rapid decline in business activity. In this context, Imerys is showing an adaptive and resilient business model, as we will see later in our figures, helped by an effective implementation of