Q3 2020 Imerys SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Alessandro Dazza - Imerys S.A. - CEO



Thank you, and good morning to all of you. Thank you for joining us today to review Imerys Q3 and 9 months 2020 financial performance. With me here this morning, SÃ©bastien Rouge, our CFO; and Vincent Gouley, our Investors Relations VP with his team.



I would like to start today by sharing with you a few key messages which characterized the third quarter of the year. After the peak of the crisis in May, we have seen a slow but certainly continuous recovery in demand for our products. The month of September was clearly the strongest one since the beginning of the pandemic, with some sectors such as construction and consumers goods, and I will go in more details later on, almost entirely back to the last year's levels. In