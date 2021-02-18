Full Year 2020 Imerys SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Imerys 2020 results. My name is Judy, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. Please note that the call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host, Alessandro Dazza, CEO, to begin today's conference.



Alessandro Dazza - Imerys S.A. - CEO



Good morning to all of you. Thank you for joining us to review Imerys' 2020 annual results. With me in the room today, SÃ©bastien Rouge, our CFO.



I would like to start by sharing with you a few key messages which characterize the year 2020. Imerys continued to show resilience amid the global crisis caused by the COVID-19. After the peak of the crisis in Q2, we have seen a continuous recovery in demand for our products. I am particularly proud to point out that in Q4, Imerys posted organic growth of 1.7% versus 2019, though the crisis is, as we all know, far from being over. Finally, our commercial efforts are bearing fruits, and we can demonstrate this with figures as well. I will come back with more details on this later on.



On