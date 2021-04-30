Q1 2021 Imerys SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Alessandro Dazza - Imerys S.A. - CEO



So good morning to all of you. Thank you for joining us today to review Imerys first quarter 2021 results. Next to me here this morning, Sebastien Rouge, our CFO. I would like to start by sharing with you a few key messages which characterize this quarter. I would say, for sure, a strong one for Imerys. First, the group showed good commercial performance and benefited clearly from a continuous recovery in end markets and demand for its products. I'm pleased to underline an organic growth of 6.3% for the quarter, with sales above EUR 1 billion. All of this despite a general sanitary situation, which in certain countries still remains difficult, as we well know in France.



Our EBITDA grew by 11%, and our