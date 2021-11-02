Q3 2021 Imerys SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2021 / 05:30PM GMT

Alessandro Dazza - Imerys S.A. - CEO



Good evening to all of you, and thank you for joining us today to review Imerys results for the third quarter and for the first 9 months of 2021. With me, next to me here this evening, SÃ©bastien Rouge, our CFO.



For sure, third quarter was a challenging one, characterized by growing inflation on all fronts and further supply chain disruptions. And I believe, frankly, that the next quarter will be just as challenging. However, also in this context, Imerys has shown solid performance as you will see in the coming slides, underlying the quality of this company.



Let me now share with you a few highlights of the quarter as well as some key financial KPIs. First of all, the group