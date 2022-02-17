Full Year 2021 Imerys SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Alessandro Dazza - Imerys S.A. - CEO



Good morning to all of you, and thank you for joining us today to review Imerys Q4 and 2021 Financial Results. With me here, as usual, SÃ©bastien Rouge, our CFO. Before we enter in detail, let me summarize in a few words the year that we just closed. A year which confirmed again Imerys strong financial performance and resilience in a very challenging context. Activity rebounded strongly at the beginning of 2021, certainly more than we had ever expected. Imerys was able to ramp up production rapidly and managed clearly to gain market shares versus competition. Early in the year, logistic issues started to impact worldwide supply chain with repercussion on Imerys, but also more important, on the industries we serve. Finally, around midyear onwards, inflation became the main topic, with prices of raw materials, chemicals and energy reaching record levels. Even in this context, Imerys managed to close the year with a positive price contribution on variable costs. And again, more details in a few minutes. So all in all, a profitable growth year for this group.



Now