Q1 2022 Imerys SA Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, and good morning to all of you. Thank you for joining us today to review our first quarter 2022 results.



With me, as usual, this morning, Sebastien Rouge, our CFO. And as usual, I would like to start by sharing with you a few key messages, which characterized this first quarter.



Sales, good month. Sales exceeded EUR 1.2 billion. We benefited certainly from a good level of activity in most of our end markets. Volumes, overall, were flattish, reflecting a challenging context with, I would say in general, positive activity everywhere with the exception of the causes of the Ukrainian crisis, the effect of the sanctions against Russia as well as lockdowns in China in relation to COVID-19 and the resurgence of the pandemic. These