Imerys SA Emili Project Briefing Transcript

Oct 24, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Alessandro Dazza - Imerys S.A. - CEO



Good afternoon to all of you and thank you for joining us today with such a short notice for this call about Imerys Lithium, which we've called EMILI. And for the French-speaking people, the meaning is (foreign language)



For once, we're not in the office, but we are on site in Beauvoir (inaudible) Allier, so in the central part of France where the mine is located and where today, we have presented to the press and to all the local institutions this very significant project.



Let me start by giving you a bit of background information. The world is clearly moving towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions. This will necessarily lead to a reduction to say the least, if not the elimination of fuel combustion engines for road transportation. The EU has already banned new gasoline and diesel cars from 2035. It is just 13 years down the road. This energy transition and achieving the European Union decarbonization targets, will require the lithium-ion technology for batteries and therefore, lithium. Lithium is an essential resource for the future. For the