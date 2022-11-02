Q3 2022 Imerys SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Alessandro Dazza - Imerys S.A. - CEO



Thank you and good morning to all of you. Thanks again for joining us to review Imerys 2022 third quarter results. With me in the office today, as always, Sebastien Rouge, our CFO.



Let me start by giving you a few key messages on the quarter. Overall, I would say, another solid quarter profitability in an economic environment, which is certainly showing a slowdown, especially in Europe. Latin America, which is holding quite well, with good performance as well as Asia with the exclusion of China, mostly due to lockdowns.



We moved on with our strategy and after the announced and still ongoing divestiture of the high-temperature solution business. In this quarter we reached an agreement for the sale of most of