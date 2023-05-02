Q1 2023 Imerys SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT

Alessandro Dazza - Imerys S.A. - CEO



Thank you, and good evening to all of you. Thanks for joining us today, this evening to review Imerys' Q1 results. With me on the call, as usual, Sebastien Rouge, our CFO.



Let me start by giving you some highlights of the quarter. A tough quarter. We saw this challenging market conditions already developing in Q4 and certainly continued in Q1. But even in this volatile market, Imerys delivered robust results and succeeded to reach EUR 1 billion in sales basically in line with last year at historically high levels.



Volumes were down, impacted by different reasons: paper market, first of all, a general weakness in industrial markets, and you will see in the market trends that triggered a continued destocking also in Q1; and the construction market, which suffered both in