Imerys SA Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome. We are delighted to welcome you once again to the general assembly for Imerys. Just before beginning a few safety instructions. We are well hit new cap here, and we want to indicate that if there was the slight as to worry in terms of electricity, if you saw some smoke or anything within the room, a message will be provided. And please, we'll have to exit the room quietly. There will be a green light that you can see right behind you, take the main staircase -- and then the second lateral staircase or at the end of the corridor, you have a safety exit that leads to the Street directly on the (inaudible).



The rally point, the meeting point is (inaudible) just behind near the pharmacy for some of those who know about it. This will help us to count you and to know whether everybody was able to exit the building. So if this has never occurred in the last 25 years, so I wish you an excellent general assembly -- Imerys general assembly.



Unidentified Company Representative -



We are a diverse company united by a common goal to be the