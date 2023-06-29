Jun 29, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Alessandro Dazza - Imerys S.A. - CEO



Thank you, and good morning to all of you, and thanks, first of all, for joining us today with such short notice for an important announcement. We are proud and happy to announce that Imerys will form with British Lithium, the joint venture with the objective of creating the United Kingdom's first integrated producer of battery-grade lithium carbonate. The venture will rely on Imerys' large lithium deposit in Cornwall on our experience, on our scale, and expertise in developing large mineral extraction and transformation projects. We confirm we have found more than 160 million tons of inferred resources at 0.54% lithium oxide, giving confidence of a life of mine exceeding 30 years, and I will come back on this.