Half Year 2023 Imerys SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT

Alessandro Dazza - Imerys S.A. - CEO



Thank you, and good evening to all of you. Thank you for joining us today, as usual, to review Imerys 2023 first half results. With me today, SÃ©bastien Rouge, our CFO. And as always, let me start by sharing with you a few key messages for the semester and for the quarter.



Imerys posted a very resilient performance in the first 6 months of the year, achieving sales of EUR 2 billion approximately, current EBITDA margin of nearly 17% and even 18.3% in the second quarter and net current free operating cash flow of EUR 135 million before strategic CapEx, significantly ahead of last year. SÃ©bastien will walk you through the financials in more details in just a few moments.



I would say that this is quite an achievement given the record-high comparatives of last year. I remind you, Q2 was probably