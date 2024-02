Half Year 2023 Imerys SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT

Alessandro Dazza - Imerys S.A. - CEO



Thank you, and good evening to all of you. Thank you for joining us today, as usual, to review Imerys 2023 first half results. With me today, Sébastien Rouge, our CFO. And as always, let me start by sharing with you a few key messages for the semester and for the quarter.



Imerys posted a very resilient performance in the first 6 months of the year, achieving sales of EUR 2 billion approximately, current EBITDA margin of nearly 17% and even 18.3% in the second quarter and net current free operating cash flow of EUR 135 million before strategic CapEx, significantly ahead of last year. Sébastien will walk you through the financials in more details in just a few moments.



I would say that this is quite an achievement given the record-high comparatives of last year. I remind you, Q2 was probably