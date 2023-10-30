Q3 2023 Imerys SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2023 / 05:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Imerys Third Quarter 9 Months 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Alessandro Dazza, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Alessandro Dazza - Imerys S.A. - CEO



Thank you, and good evening to all of you. Thank you for joining us today to review Imerys 2023 third quarter results. With me, as usual, next to me SÃ©bastien Rouge, our CFO. As always, let me start first as you a few key messages, few key highlights of the last quarter. Let's start by sales, Imerys posted revenue in Q3 of EUR 918 million, down compared to last year, 14%, reflecting a high comparison basis, but also, as we will see later on, soft end markets, especially around construction and residential construction and some increased competition from Asian players benefiting from lower energy and logistics costs.



Current EBITDA, strong performance, resilience, 16.5%