Oct 22, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Can Fin Homes Ltd. Q2 FY '22 Conference Call hosted by Investec Capital Services. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nidhesh Jain. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Nidhesh Jain -



Thank you, Aman. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Q2 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call of Can Fin Homes Limited to discuss the financial performance of Can Fin Homes and to address their queries. We have with us today, Mr. Girish Kousgi, MD and CEO, Can Fin Homes. Ms. Shamila, Business Head; and Mr. Prashanth Joishy, CFO of Can Fin Homes Limited.



I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Kousgi for his opening comments. Over to you, sir.



Girish Kousgi - Can Fin Homes Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon to all the investors. Welcome to quarter 2 earnings discussion. With me, I have Amitabh Chatterjee, who is our Deputy Managing Director. I think Shamila and those who are