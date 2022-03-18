Q3 2022 Investec PLC Pre-Close Trading Update Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Fani Titi - Investec Group - Group CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Erin, for the introduction. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I am joined this morning by Nishlan Samujh, the Group Finance Director. And a number of our executives are also on the call. Thank you all for taking the time to join us on this call to discuss our year-end pre-close trading update, which covers the 11 months ended on the 28th of February.



Our full year results for the 12 months ending on the 31st of March will be announced on the 19th of May. It has been a positive trading period for Investec. However, we are mindful of the impact the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine may have on global