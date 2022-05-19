Full Year 2022 Investec PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Fani Titi - Investec Group - Group CEO & Executive Director



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. I hope you enjoyed that little gallop of the zebras. I'm sure all of you know that a herd of zebras is called a dazzle, so that was a bit of a dazzle there for us. Just before we start, I would like to just take a little moment to obviously recognize the fact that we are going into a very difficult period in terms of the slowdown in the global economy. And we know how much pressure there is on ordinary families and businesses are preparing for a pretty hard time. Even though the outlook is as concerning as that, we remain optimistic as a business that we have the strength to face this period. And we think there will be opportunities that will be available for us to take advantage of.



So that's why we have put up this quote from Winston Churchill. With that said, I'm going to go into the results. We've tried to characterize the results over a 3-year period because we've been on a journey of disciplined strategic execution in March 2019, in fact, February 2019 we presented a set of objectives to the