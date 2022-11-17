Half Year 2023 Investec PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Fani Titi - Investec Group - Group CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It really is a privilege for Nishlan and I to present the results for the 6 months ending September 30, 2022. The results are written by 8,500 of our colleagues across the world. We just have the pleasure to present them to you. And I really am glad that over the last 4 years or so, since the pandemic, we have seen continued execution on the strategy that we outlined over that period of time. The environment has been particularly difficult, a level of volatility in markets, a recovery from COVID, which has been interrupted obviously by where we are today.



So as we start our results, we obviously do recognize that we have a level of volatility that continues to characterize the environment ahead, and goes into the outlook, the macroeconomic outlook that we use in looking at our results.



As Nouriel Roubini says, in the history of modern capitalism, crises are the norm and not the exception. And that is the mindset that we take as we move forward. And we look obviously to continue to