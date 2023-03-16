Investec Ltd Pre-Close Trading Statement Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Investec Pre-Close Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Fani Titi, the Investec Group Chief Executive. Please go ahead.



Fani Titi - Investec Group - Group CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Irene, and good morning, all, and thank you for joining us for today's pre-close trading update. This update reflects financial performance for the 11 months ended 28th of February 2023 and highlights trends expected for the full year to 31st March 2023. I'm joined this morning by Nishlan Samujh, Group Finance Director; Ruth Leas, Chief Executive of Investec Bank Plc; and Richard Wainwright, Chief Executive of Investec Bank Limited in South Africa. I'm pleased to report that the group has achieved strong performance year-to-date despite a complex macroeconomic backdrop.



The period under review has been characterized by persistently high inflation driven by global supply chain challenges and the war in Ukraine. The