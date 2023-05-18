Full Year 2023 Investec Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Fani Titi - Investec Group - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. It's always our pleasure, Nishlan and I, to represent our people in presenting another wonderful set of results. So I'm pleased that we can report very strong financial results against a backdrop macroeconomically and from a market perspective that has been particularly challenging. We are reporting that we have adjusted earnings per share going up 25% to 68.9p. Dividends up 24% to 31p and in rands, and really wanted to know this rand number earlier today, up 38% to ZAR 7.01. So really I hope you're happy with that. In this period we returned circa GBP 780 million to shareholders through dividends, share repurchases. Sorry. Nishlan tells me that the slides are not -- can you see the slide? Sorry, I started going because I've got my own presentation on my iPad. Apologies for that. So in this period as I say -- oh, my goodness me, the slide is different on this one. Let's just make sure that we've got this right. Apologies. So let me start.



