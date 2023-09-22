Investec Ltd Pre-Close Trading Statement Call Transcript

Sep 22, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Fani Titi - Investec Group - Group CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Dennae, and good morning, all. Thank you for joining this preclose trading update. I will ask our group Finance Director, Nishlan Samujh, to lead the call this morning.



Nish, over to you.



Nishlan Andre Samujh - Investec Group - Group Finance Director, CFO & Executive Director



Thanks, Fani, and we are also joined this morning by CEO of the Investec Bank Plc and Richard Wainwright, CEO of Investec Bank Limited. Today's update is based on the financial performance for the 5 months ended 31 August 2023. The earnings guidance for the 6 months ended 30 September 2023 is based on the year-to-date performance. I'm pleased to report that the group has continued to deliver a solid performance,